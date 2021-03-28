Duke defeats UVA men’s soccer 3-1 in home finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Duke in its final home game of the regular season on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Thorleifur Ulfarsson had two goals in the 1st half for the Blue Devils, and the freshman from Iceland completed the hat trick in the 2nd half.
The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard in the 85th minute, as Kevin Ogudugu scored off a pass from Nick Berghold.
“It was good to get the goal, but there were like five or six minutes left,” says head coach George Gelnovatch. “What we needed, is that goal, much earlier. It sparked us. It brought us life. Scoring goals is tough, especially against a team that’s already up 2-0, and hell-bent on just defending. We needed to get that goal earlier, get ignited, and maybe we would have had a better chance.”
UVA will be back in action at Louisville on Friday.
