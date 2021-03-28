Come As You Are Cville holds giveaway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Come As You Are Cville,” was once again out in the community giving back to those in need on March 27.
The group held a clothing, toys, and books give-away event at Forest Hills Park in Charlottesville.
All of the clothes were donated by Uplift Thrift Store.
The group’s founder, Tristan Kabesa says the turnout was great and that the non-profit is here to help anyone in need.
“It’s important to give back to the community because it brings togetherness. I believe that the message spread here is love, loving one another and treating one another as we want to be treated ourselves,” he said.
