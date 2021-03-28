Cavaliers shut out #19 Miami 4-0 in Game Two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team only had one hit against #19 Miami on Saturday, but they made it count, and the ‘Hoos picked up a 4-0 win in Game Two of their series.
The game was knotted at 0-0 in the 5th inning, when Devin Ortiz hit a bases-clearing triple to give UVA the lead.
The senior was also able to score on the play, as the Hurricanes’ throw from the outfield skipped into the dugout, and Ortiz was awarded home.
Andrew Abbott was stellar on the mound, allowing just four hits, while striking out seven, in a career-high 8.0 shutout innings.
Virginia (10-12, 4-10 ACC) and Miami will be back on the field for Game Three on Sunday at one o‘clock.
