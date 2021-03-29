Blustery Winds Overnight, Sunshine Returns Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing and cooling to more seasonable temperatures under a moonlit sky overnight. The wind will remain gusty through pre-dawn. Still brisk on Monday with sunshine making a return.
Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday after a chilly start.
Rain showers are most likely for Wednesday into early Thursday morning. This next system will bring in colder air! The rain may end early Thursday morning as a little wet snow for the higher elevations.
Blustery and much cooler Thursday and Friday. Frost expected Friday and Saturday morning.
The early call is for dry and pleasant weather for Easter Weekend.
Sunday night: Moonlit sky and cooling. Blustery northwest winds. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Strongest winds over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where a Wind Advisory has been issued through 4 AM Monday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Monday: Sunshiny and more seasonable. Brisk northwest breeze. Highs lower 60s.
Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows milder in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Early morning showers exit. Cooler and blustery. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s.
Friday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Easter Sunday: Sunshine and milder. Highs lower 70s.
