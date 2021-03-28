CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a warm front pushing north tonight. This will cause a new passing shower. Not much more rain expected this evening or tonight. Although we will likely an uptick in rain and thunder by dawn Sunday.
Tracking a strong cold front due in on Sunday afternoon! Some rain showers and thunder around during the morning to midday hours. Followed by a break. A squall line of gusty showers and thunderstorms will likely move west to east across the region Sunday afternoon. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts! The overall large hail and tornado risk is low. It’ll be mild and humid. Gusty winds even outside of any shower or storm.
Clearing and cooling to more seasonable temperatures Sunday night into Monday.
Mostly sunny Tuesday. Looking dry at this time.
Rain showers are most likely for Wednesday into Thursday morning. This next system will bring in colder air! The rain may end Thursday morning as a little wet snow for mainly the higher elevations.
Blustery and much cooler Thursday and Friday. Frost expected Friday and Saturday morning.
The early call is for dry and pleasant weather for Easter Weekend.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower around. Not much rain expected. Lows milder in the 50s to 60 degrees. South breeze.
Sunday: Morning rain showers and thunder possible. Isolated to scattered severe weather risk Sunday afternoon west to east. Gusty to damaging winds will be the greatest threat. Highs warm in the 70s and humid.
Sunday night: Clearing and cooling. Blustery northwest winds. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Sunshiny and more seasonable. Brisk northwest winds. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, highs upper 60s to 70. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Morning showers exit. Cooler and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s.
Friday: Sunshine. High 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low to mid 60s.
