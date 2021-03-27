One dead after Greene County traffic crash

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person was killed in an early morning traffic crash in Greene County.
According to the Virginia State Police, an SUV and motorcycle collided on Spotswood Trail near Moore Road just after 6:30.
The crash is still under investigation.
