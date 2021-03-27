Nice Weather Saturday, Active Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice and comfortable weather conditions on this Saturday. Sunshine will give way to clouds through the afternoon. Watching the progress of a warm front pushing north later today into tonight. This will cause a passing shower, especially south this evening and tonight. Not much rain expected this evening or overnight.
Tracking a strong cold front due in on Sunday! Some rain showers around during the morning hours. Followed by a break. A squall line of gusty showers and thunderstorms will likely move west to east across the region Sunday afternoon. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts! The overall large hail and tornado risk is low. It’ll be mild and humid. Gusty winds even outside of any shower or storm.
Clearing and cooling to more seasonable temperatures Sunday night into Monday.
Some clouds arrive later on Tuesday. Looking dry at this time.
Rain showers are most likely for next Wednesday into Thursday morning. This next system will bring in colder air! The rain may end Thursday morning as a little wet snow for mainly the higher elevations.
Blustery and much cooler next Thursday. Frost expected next Friday morning.
The early call is for dry and pleasant weather for Easter Weekend.
Saturday: Sun, then increasing clouds. Highs low to mid 70s. A shower chance, mainly near and south of I-64 late this afternoon and evening.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not much rain expected. Lows milder in the 50s to 60 degrees. South breeze.
Sunday: Morning rain showers. Isolated to scattered severe weather risk Sunday afternoon west to east. Gusty to damaging winds will be the greatest threat. Highs warm in the 70s and humid. Cooling, drying Sunday night. Lows near 40.
Monday: Sunshiny and more seasonable. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Morning showers exit. Cooler and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the frosty upper 20s.
Friday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s.
