UVA urging students to avoid travelling to walk-in community clinics for vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is urging students to heed to the health department’s directive and not travel out of the Blue Ridge Health District for their COVID-19 vaccination. Many students had already done it and many more had planned to.
UVA Dean of Students Allen Groves released a statement urging the UVA community to follow this new guidance from the VDH. It raises practical and ethical questions.
“Over and above my reaction is that if it was a matter of people taking vaccines from other people, then that would be a completely different story,” UVA Student James Orr said. “I think that would be a big ethical concern but I think right now it’s just not a zero sum game.”
Orr got his vaccine in Danville, but only went because he thought extra doses were being thrown out at the end of the day. That’s what Ross Marchand heard too.
“The overwhelming amount of the initial communication was ‘We’re going to throw these shots away, so anyone who has the ability to get down to Danville should if they want to be vaccinated,’” Marchand said. “With that communication, it seemed like a reasonable thing to do if the alternative was vaccines being thrown away needlessly.”
Ashley Hurst is a professor at UVA Nursing, mainly teaching nursing ethics. She got an influx of emails from students about the matter. Based on what Hurst saw at other vaccine clinics in the area, she says, it is unlikely extra doses would have been thrown away.
“The idea that the Danville center was just throwing away hundreds or thousands of doses at the end of each day didn’t sit with any kind of factual basis that we’ve seen here,” Hurst said.
She says she doesn’t think students had ill intent, but they fell for many false narratives being spread.
“One narrative that I heard immediately through social media is, ‘We need to go down there because we’re throwing the doses away and there’s a bunch of anti-vaxxers who live in Danville who don’t want the doses at all,’” Hurst said. “So, propelled by that sort of narrative, I was hearing from my students is that was the justification everyone all going down.”
