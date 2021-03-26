Irish Stout: UVA men’s lax preparing for Notre Dame’s strong defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be on the road for a Top Ten showdown this weekend, as the 9th ranked Cavaliers travel to face #6 Notre Dame.
The game will be a rematch of the two most-recent ACC Champions.
The Irish won the title in 2018.
U-V-A won it in 2019.
There was no tournament last year.
The Wahoos have a record of 6-2 this season.
Notre Dame has only played four games, but they’ve won them all.
The Fighting Irish have been the best defensive team in the nation, allowing just 5.25 goals per game.
“If a goalie makes a save, that’s a turnover for us,” says UVA sophomore attackman Payton Cormier. “We have to do a really good job shooting to good spots, shooting small, and taking away from the amount of turnovers that we have, because that is something that we need to focus on.”
Head coach Lars Tiffany adds, “There’s no questions this season is a race to improve. Who’s going to get better, the fastest, as this thing moves along? The fact that we haven’t played our best lacrosse, yeah, we can look at that optimistically, glass half full, but it’s got to start turning.”
UVA is 0-2 in the ACC.
The teams are scheduled to play on Saturday at Noon in South Bend.
