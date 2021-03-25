Will Wagner hits home run; Liberty tops UVA baseball 10-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Miller School baseball star Will Wagner had four RBI, and Liberty defeated the UVA baseball team 10-2 on Wednesday in Lynchburg.
Wagner hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Flames, and added an RBI Ground Rule double in the 7th.
UVA pitchers combined to walk a season-high nine batters.
The loss ends a 20-game win streak in midweek games for the ‘Hoos, which dated back to 2019.
Virginia (9-11) is scheduled to host Miami in a three-game series this weekend.
