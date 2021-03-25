UVA’s Casey Morsell enters Transfer Portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia sophomore guard Casey Morsell has entered his name in the transfer portal.
While he is able to withdraw his name at any time, the move does indicate to other schools an intention to transfe..
Morsell averaged 4.4 points per game in 2021, while averaging 14.8 minutes per contest, and he started three games.
The former 4-star prospect started 13-of-30 games as a freshman in 2019-20, and he was the first true freshman to earn a starting nod in the season opener since 2012.
Morsell scored a career-high 19 points against Arizona State in the title match of the Air Force Reserve Tournament in 2019.
As a high schooler at St. John’s College High School, Morsell was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington, D.C.
