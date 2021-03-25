Suspect dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting a Va. weigh station

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police said a suspect is dead and two others were injured following an officer-involved shooting at a weigh station in King George County.
According to police, it occurred at the Dahlgren Weigh Station on Rt. 301 near the Harry Nice Memorial Bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday.
VSP said that shortly after an SUV stopped in the parking lot, a woman got out of the vehicle and started running away.
Officials said the man driving then quickly got out and “appears to have fired a handgun at the female.”
“There was a Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station as this was happening. Both state police personnel engaged the male driver and exchanged gunfire with him,” VSP said.
Police said the man was shot and died at the scene due to his injuries.
The suspect’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.
Officials said the woman was taken to a hospital in Fredericksburg for serious injuries.
“An occupant of the truck that was being inspected was also injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Mary Washington Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries,” VSP said.
Both state police officers are being placed on administrative leave per Virginia State Police policy and pending investigation.
Troopers said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
“Again it is still early in the investigation so we’re letting our investigators look into all those details including any potential relationships between all parties,” said VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Dylan Davenport.
The scene has been contained and there is no immediate threat to the public.
VDOT said the right lane on Route 301 southbound is blocked near Barnesfield Lane.
Drivers can expect delays and there is no reopening timeline yet.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.