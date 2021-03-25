Suspect arrested after standoff in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police on the scene. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV Newsrooom | March 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:43 AM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man in Waynesboro was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours’ long standoff.

Police were called to the 200 block of S. Winchester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, for a possible domestic situation.

According to police, a woman had left the scene before officers arrived and a man was found to be barricaded inside of an apartment. Additionally, the man inside reportedly had an outstanding warrant against him out of Augusta County for violating a court order.

SWAT arrived around 10:20 p.m. and negotiations began.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

No word yet on whether any additional charges will be filed.

