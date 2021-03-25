One dead, another injured in house fire in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — One person is dead and another is severely injured after an early morning fire in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, March 25.
Augusta County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call at 6:18 a.m. for a fire at a home off Stuarts Draft Highway.
Crews say the flames were visible when they arrived.
Two brothers were living in the home.
According to Chief David Nichols, one of the men got out and was taken to Augusta Health, then to Virginia Commonwealth University Health for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The other man was unresponsive inside. Firefighters say they pulled the man from the home, but he died at the scene.
Virginia State Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
