More Showers Tonight. Windy and Warm Friday Ahead

Tonight some showers, a storm is possible. An isolated strong storm is possible mainly west of the Blue Ridge overnight. A few showers, mainly during the early morning Friday, but turning windy and a warm day. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Gusty winds all day. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring showers and possibly a few storms. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels to start early next week.