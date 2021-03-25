More Showers Tonight. Windy and Warm Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winds will increase by Friday morning. Wind Advisory for most locations. SW-W Winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Blue Ridge Mountains - High Wind Warning. SW-W Winds 30-40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph. Secure loose items outside.
Tonight some showers, a storm is possible. An isolated strong storm is possible mainly west of the Blue Ridge overnight. A few showers, mainly during the early morning Friday, but turning windy and a warm day. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Gusty winds all day. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring showers and possibly a few storms. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels to start early next week.
Tonight: Showers, isolated storm, breezy, mild. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Early AM shower or storm. Mostly sunny, warm and windy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storm. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday:Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, some showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low 60s.
