JABA program wins Best Practices Award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging received the 2021 Best Practices Award for its Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program.
FISH is a school-based mentoring program that provides volunteer mentors to students who need individualized attention.
During the 2019-2020 school year, 58 FISH volunteers provided support to more than 1,370 students in 21 schools, providing over 2,250 hours of individualized mentoring attention to students.
“The resilience of our volunteers, we couldn’t do it without them and they’ve really shined this year. So getting this award really just recognizes them and all the effort that they put into moving this program online and working with students and not giving up on them,” JABA Volunteer Services Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said.
The award was given by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and comes with a $3,000 prize.
