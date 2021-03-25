Funeral to be held for Vietnam veteran after no family claims remains

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A funeral service will be held in Amelia County for a Vietnam veteran who recently passed away.
Robert Garrad Jr. died back in January, and detectives later learned no family came to claim his body.
Garrad was then cremated.
Fearing the veteran would have no formal funeral service, Detective Sammy Entrekin found a way for him to receive the burial he deserves.
On March 25 at 11 a.m., members from the Patriot Guard Riders, The Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office, and members from local Veterans’ groups will escort the remains to the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery where a graveside service will be held.
