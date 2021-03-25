Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. A cold front is approaching from the west. Showers will develop later today and continue into early Friday. As the move moves east, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Skies will quickly clear Friday, allowing temperatures to warm near 80. Saturday looks great,expect showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers, high: low 70s
Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers and rumbles of thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
