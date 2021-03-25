Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. A cold front is approaching from the west. Showers will develop later today and continue into early Friday. As the move moves east, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Skies will quickly clear Friday, allowing temperatures to warm near 80. Saturday looks great,expect showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !