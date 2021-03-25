Dense morning fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for late afternoon showers. As the front advances across the region tomorrow morning, a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Skies are expected to clear later Friday morning as our wind will increase to gusty levels. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye to the sky Sunday for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !