Dense morning fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for late afternoon showers. As the front advances across the region tomorrow morning, a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Skies are expected to clear later Friday morning as our wind will increase to gusty levels. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye to the sky Sunday for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning fog, mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s
Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Morning rain & rumbles of thunder, then clearing & windy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...LOw: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, Showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
