Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Atkins answers questions about new job at Virginia Dept. of Education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less than two weeks after she announced her retirement, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins is preparing for a new job.
Atkins has been at the helm of the city schools for over a decade and a half. She says you probably “toy with that idea” of retirement for a while before it actually happens. Now, the job she’s about to start at the Virginia Department of Education has her excited.
“I have family members and friends that stretch all across the commonwealth,” Atkins said. “So there are opportunities in many areas of the commonwealth to have an impact.”
Atkins will be starting as the Assistant Superintendent for Talent Acquisition and Development in July.
In her first time taking questions from reporters since the decision, she says she’s prepared, because “Charlottesville prepares you for everything.”
As the search for the next superintendent begins, Atkins says she will have a role: to leave behind notes and guidance.
“That’s critical that I leave behind enough of a legacy and a trail that another superintendent, the new superintendent, can come in and pick up and continue to work,” she said. “And even develop a new vision, a fresh vision, for our school division.”
She says in her final weeks, she has to stay involved with the schools to help them make any tweaks or adjustments to prepare for the return of more students to face-to-face learning.
