Charlottesville City Council candidate reacts to Mayor Walker’s Facebook poem

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s recent Facebook post comparing the city to a rapist has drawn national media attention. Now, a candidate to potentially replace her on City Council is weighing in.
Yas Washington and Nikuyah Walker are two of just three candidates running for council this year that were born and raised in the Charlottesville area. Washington says her view of the city is very different than the version Walker presented in her poem.
“It was obscene, but it was also absurd for the face of our community, the face of Charlottesville to use such vulgar terminology,” Washington said.
Washington is running for one of the two seats on City Council available this year, and says she was shocked by the poem. She says that City Hall needs healing and problem solving that can only come from new faces on council.
Still, she doesn’t disagree with all of what Walker said. She says that the city does need to work on following through on progressive promises and platforms. However, Washington says there’s a fine line between being able to express yourself and going too far - especially when you’re a political leader.
“While I do feel as though we should be able to speak about things, as always, when you’re a political figure there’s things that can be said, and there’s a way to do it in an elegant manner,” Washington explained. “That absolutely, positively was not.”
Several other candidates declined to be interviewed for this story.
Mayor Walker did not return a request for comment.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.