Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court celebrates 200th graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The path to recovery from drug addiction is a long one. That’s why members of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court program are celebrating its 200th graduation, saying they’re happy to see it happen in the middle of a pandemic.
“We get to watch people change. And I’m talking, really, change,” Jodi Jackson, a coordinator with the program, said.
The program celebrated its 414th graduate’s completion of the program at Charlottesville Circuit Court early Thursday, March 25. Now, 414 people can call themselves graduates of one of Virginia’s oldest drug treatment programs, aiming to help keep participants clean and out of legal trouble.
“You might be homeless, not have a car, not have had a job in a while, be estranged from your family, have a lot of these health issues, and as you slowly go through this program,” Jackson said. “As you go through these various conclusions about your life and problem-solving skills and reaching out to different systems, people start to see the difference that sobriety can make in their lives.”
The program requires drug tests, meetings, counseling, and is anything but easy. Heather Newcomb, a drug treatment court clinician with Region Ten, says fighting a drug epidemic during a pandemic is even harder.
“It’s been a double whammy,” Newcomb said. “Not only did they have all of their groups that we just had to stop in order to support them and in order to keep them safe, but they also lost their jobs. A lot of our clients are unemployed.”
Despite the hardships, the program works. Over half of those who start the program graduate.
“Certainly we have bad days where people are struggling and we just want to empathize and be there beside them, but when we have wins like this, the 414th graduate of our program. That is amazing. That, in itself, is fulfilling,” Newcomb said.
Those involved say graduation is not an ending, but rather, a new beginning.
“There’s a lot of stigma around addiction that people think, ‘it’s not going to happen to me. It’s not going to happen to my family member,’ when that is just simply not the case,” Jackson said. “I am sitting across a desk with one of my participants, but I am not too far from being on the other side of that desk, and that’s what I think is important for people to remember.”
