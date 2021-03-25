Cavalier football players looking to impress scouts on NFL Pro Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Virginia football team were on the field at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday for their annual NFL Pro Day.
That’s the day when scouts from across the league descend on Charlottesville, to run the NFL hopefuls through a series of tests and drills.
Wide receiver Terrell Jana says, “I don’t know how many hours of sleep I got last night, but it wasn’t a lot. Super excited for the opportunity. Some guys here have waited a whole year; some guys a couple months of preparation, and this has been the main thing on it.”
“Every single 0.01 seconds, or every inch, every centimeter, every rep, it matters a lot,” says linebacker Zane Zandier. “It’s kind of all in one day, for what you’ve been working on for your entire life.”
Charles Snowden had a successful four year run with the ‘Hoos, but after breaking his ankle midway through the 2020 season, the senior linebacker had a lot to show on Pro Day.
“Rehab is going really well,” says Snowden. “I had a meeting with my surgeon yesterday, and he said for where I am today, where he would want me, from 0-100, I’m a 100-percent, ahead of schedule, for where he’d want me today.”
Players like Tony Poljan and Shane Simpson were looking to shine in the individual workouts, after only playing one season at UVA.
“It’s just little things here, and little things there, that I need to work on to take my game to the next level,” says Poljan.
Simpson says, “I know I ran a 4.4 in the (40-yard dash). I think I proved people wrong, who were saying I was quicker than fast, so that was my main thing coming in.”
Hasise Dubois finally got his shot to perform for NFL scouts.
The Cavaliers did not have a Pro Day last spring, due to the pandemic, and Dubois went undrafted.
The wide receiver made 75 receptions in 2019, and did not have a single drop.
“I had a great senior year, and that wasn’t enough for the NFL,” says Dubois. “It’s very hard. You can’t take it for granted, and once you get your opportunity, you have to make the most of it.”
The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 29th.
