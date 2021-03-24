Warmer Late Week. Some Spring Showers Too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog developing tonight. The late week will turn much warmer with highs well in the 70s. Thursday, ahead of the next cold front, temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday afternoon and evening a few showers or a storm is possible. A few showers, mainly during the early morning Friday, but turning windy and still a warm day. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Wind gusts 30 mph or higher appear likely. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring showers or a storm. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels to start early next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warmer. PM shower or storm . Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 60.
Friday: AM shower or storm. Partly sunny, warm and windy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storm. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday:Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 70.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.