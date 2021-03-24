Warmer Late Week. Some Spring Showers Too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog developing tonight. The late week will turn much warmer with highs well in the 70s. Thursday, ahead of the next cold front, temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday afternoon and evening a few showers or a storm is possible. A few showers, mainly during the early morning Friday, but turning windy and still a warm day. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Wind gusts 30 mph or higher appear likely. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring showers or a storm. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels to start early next week.