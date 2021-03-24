Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty

Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond. (FILE) (Source: VPM)
By Associated Press | March 24, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 8:43 AM

JARRATT, Va. (AP) — Governor Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation. It marks a dramatic shift in a state that has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony.

In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in executions carried out, with 113 since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a major political battle last month when House and Senate approved the legislation to end capital punishment.

