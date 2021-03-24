Tax changes you need to know if you got federal unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As a third stimulus check continues to hit bank accounts, the American Rescue Act has several other features you may need to know about. Especially if you lost a job last year and got unemployment help from the federal government. Pay close attention if you’ve already filed your taxes for 2020.
The American Rescue Act excludes unemployment benefits. That means some of the money you got for unemployment won’t be taxed federally. That is a BIG CHANGE.
One change that Ryan Losi, an Executive Vice President of the company Piascik CPAs and a member of the Virginia Society of CPAs, says is really important to pay attention to.
“It’s retroactive. So, those who filed their tax returns may have to go back and amend them. There’s $10,200 that you can exclude for federal,” Losi says.
Now Virginia already had an exclusion. So you don’t owe money on unemployment benefits at the state level.
However, if you were quick to pull the trigger and file your federal tax return you may have to amend to get that refund claimed.
For filing your taxes next year, the child tax credit’s been extended.
It’s now $3,000 per child under the age of 18 and there’s an extra $600 for children under six. But again, that’s for when you file for 2021.
