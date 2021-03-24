A soggy Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is providing rainy conditions today. Later this afternoon conditions will begin to dry. Areas of fog is expected to reduce visibilities across the region tonight into Thursday morning. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 70s Thursday, and near 80 Friday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will advance across the area by the end of the week. Rain is expected later Thursday into early Friday. a clearing trend is expected later Friday into the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !