A soggy Wednesday

By David Rogers | March 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is providing rainy conditions today. Later this afternoon conditions will begin to dry. Areas of fog is expected to reduce visibilities across the region tonight into Thursday morning. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 70s Thursday, and near 80 Friday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will advance across the area by the end of the week. Rain is expected later Thursday into early Friday. a clearing trend is expected later Friday into the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, drying later, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Early rain, then clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

