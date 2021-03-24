A soggy Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is providing rainy conditions today. Later this afternoon conditions will begin to dry. Areas of fog is expected to reduce visibilities across the region tonight into Thursday morning. A southerly wind will warm temperatures into the 70s Thursday, and near 80 Friday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will advance across the area by the end of the week. Rain is expected later Thursday into early Friday. a clearing trend is expected later Friday into the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Periods of rain, drying later, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Early rain, then clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.