Sentara Martha Jefferson receives over $180,000 from Women’s Committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital received a donation of more than $180,000 Wednesday afternoon.
The money was donated by The Women’s Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. The committee collected the money from the annual “In the Pink” tennis tournament and Martha’s Market events in 2020.
The funds will be used for women’s health programs like Marianne’s Room, as well as patient cancer screenings and services.
“We really would not have the cancer program that we have at the Phillips Cancer Center without the support of The Women’s Committee because they really provide that extra support that you need when you’re facing a disease like cancer,” said Amy Black, the interim president of the hospital.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the committee was still able to keep up its nearly three-decade tradition of raising money for the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.