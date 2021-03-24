Residents near Maplewood Cemetery say some visitors are disrespecting the grounds, leads to community cleanup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Residents near Charlottesville’s first cemetery say people are disrespecting the land which is now prompting people to clean it up.
Friends of Maplewood Cemetery say people are walking their dogs through the land and not picking up after them, allowing their dogs to rip up the turf, and even knock over tombstones. They wrote a letter addressed to anyone visiting asking them to please be respectful.
Now, a group of more than 20 people living in the area are coming together to clean it up. They spent more than 4 hours on Saturday, March 20 in the cemetery. They uncovered seven tombstones that had been overgrown, picked up all the trash, and reseeded the areas that had been worn down.
City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the city’s Parks and Recreation staff have increased visitation to the cemetery and installed signage about appropriate uses.
The group of volunteers plan to be at the cemetery on Saturday, April 10 for round two of beautification.
