A look inside BRHD’s new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former JCPenney

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is now vaccinating around 500 people a day inside its new spacious vaccination center in Albemarle County, but the goal is to administer 2,000 shots daily.
“Hundred-thousand square feet gives you a lot of opportunity to bring in more vaccinators, to bring in more people on any given day,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
The space that once housed JCPenney inside Fashion Square Mall is where thousands will be vaccinated.
“At the Kmart space, we could set up I think like 20 vaccinators and that’s two-to-a-table and it got really tight,” McKay said. “Here, we can do up to 30 vaccinators and obviously the observation area is much bigger.”
Folks arriving for their appointment at the clinic are greeted with a quick health screening, asked to confirm registration, and then get vaccinated.
“The Kmart site lacked the space to be able to bring people indoors, so I think one of the first things we wanted to do is make sure we could do is have out queuing lines for registration, get indoors and wait, and make sure there was that opportunity to be out of the elements and out of the cold,” McKay said.
The space opened at Fashion Square Mall with the help of the owner of the former JCPenney space, Richard Hewitt, Tim Slagle with Seminole Trail Properties, Albemarle County, and the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center.
McKay says BRHD is now trying to secure more vaccine doses from the state to administer more shots at this location.
“We ask for J&J - the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - so that we could do some high-volume single day events,” McKay said. “This week, we got 2,000 additional doses of Johnson & Johnson. We’ll request more for next week, as well. It’s not that the state hasn’t provided it, it’s just not consistent and we would love to have that consistency.”
With a large supply of vaccines expected to enter the health district next month, McKay says BRHD is prepared to get those shots into arms faster.
“We’re hoping to wrap up [Phase] 1b soon and start providing opportunities to schedule appointments for [Phase] 1c,” McKay said.
The Blue Ridge Health Department’s clinic inside the former JCPenney will be open until June 30, with the goal of administering shots to everyone who needs one by then.
