Grab the umbrella

Impressive warm-up

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | March 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 8:19 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure currently across coastal North Carolina, is bringing scattered showers to our region. Showers will be with us for the first half of the day. We should begin to dry later today, and a few peaks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Meanwhile , we are tracking a cold front to our west. Additional showers will be possible later Thursday into early Friday. A southerly flow will boost temperatures well into the 70s. Have great and safe day !

Today: Scattered showers, becoming mostly cloudy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low around 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

