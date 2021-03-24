Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure currently across coastal North Carolina, is bringing scattered showers to our region. Showers will be with us for the first half of the day. We should begin to dry later today, and a few peaks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Meanwhile , we are tracking a cold front to our west. Additional showers will be possible later Thursday into early Friday. A southerly flow will boost temperatures well into the 70s. Have great and safe day !
Today: Scattered showers, becoming mostly cloudy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low around 40
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
