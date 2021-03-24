Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure currently across coastal North Carolina, is bringing scattered showers to our region. Showers will be with us for the first half of the day. We should begin to dry later today, and a few peaks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Meanwhile , we are tracking a cold front to our west. Additional showers will be possible later Thursday into early Friday. A southerly flow will boost temperatures well into the 70s. Have great and safe day !