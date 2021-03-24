Committee recommends name ‘Community Lab School’

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A name recommendation has been made for Albemarle County’s grades 6-12 Community Charter School.
A committee comprised of administrators, teachers, staff, parents, and students of the school is recommending the name “Community Lab School.”
This stems from many names submitted by members of the community.
“We were a middle and a high school and coming together as one, having this opportunity to reflect who we are and what we want to celebrate has been really valuable,” Advisory Committee Chair Stephanie Passman said.
This name will be submitted to Superintendent Matt Haas, who will make the recommendation to the county School Board in April.
