Charlottesville man launching last minute bid for City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -With under 24 hours to go until the deadline closes, a Charlottesville man says he wants to run for City Council.
Joshua Carp is a software engineer who announced his decision Tuesday night. He is now collecting the 125 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.
Carp says the lack of affordable housing options in the city is what’s motivating his last-minute run.
“Next year, when I‘m hoping to be on council, we’re going to be writing a zoning ordinance, which is in the details document, saying what can you build and where, how should it look, how tall it can be, all of these things. That really dictates how much housing costs,” he said.
Carp says he plans to use data to help inform decisions on council. He has until 5pm Thursday, March 25 to get the signatures.
