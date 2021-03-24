Sheriff’s office: Missing woman found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Michelle Lynn Fitzgerald was safely located.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with finding a missing woman.
According to ACSO, 47-year-old Michelle Lynn Fitzgerald was last seen in the Waynesboro area around 7 a.m. Thursday, March 18. She reportedly takes required prescription medication.
Fitzgerald is described as a white woman, 135 lbs., with blonde hair, and green eyes. She has a tattoo on her left wrist of a vine with flowers, and also a tattoo on her left ankle of an angel with a guitar.
Fitzgerald was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt. Authorities say she should be driving a grey 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia registration ADZ-4692.
Anyone with information about Fitzgerald is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.