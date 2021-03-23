Western Albemarle High School football coach shares challenges of COVID-19

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - It has been a wild on-again, off-again several months for high school football. Western Albemarle High School’s football coach is just happy there are games to be played.
At an outdoor Q&A at Pro Re Nata Brewery, Head Coach Ed Redmond discussed the team’s early performance and how COVID-19 has impacted the season.
“I felt like we were going to be lucky if we were even going to play football in the spring,” he said.
He says the coaching staff has done a “great job” and that so many things, including the bus trips and meetings, are different.
“We’re 3-1, we have two games left, and certainly it’s been a really, really great experience - one I’ll never forget - because it’s different.”
As the season winds down, Redmond issued another plea to his team.
“I told the kids tonight that if we get shut down now, we’re done, we’re done, our season’s over,” he said. “So I left them with that challenge today that they have to continue to do the right things on and off the field.”
Western Albemarle High School plays Louisa High School on Friday night in its penultimate game of the season.
