Waynesboro Council discusses possible Middle River Regional Jail Expansion

“Over four and a half years now on council, and these recent conversations are the first time I’ve ever heard about a $40 million jail expansion,” stated Councilman Terry Short. He and two other members want to hit the pause button. Short says the state needs to take its prisoners, about 140 inmates currently housed at Middle River. “Until that is addressed, I personally can’t, I wouldn’t support the addition of one bed until we have had the opportunity to be advocates,” said Short.