Voters choosing who will fill southwest Virginia Senate seat

By Associated Press | March 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 9:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in southwest Virginia are casting ballots in a special election to fill the seat of the late state Sen. Ben Chafin. He died in January after contracting COVID-19.

Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald are competing Tuesday for the 38th District seat.

Hackworth is a businessman and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

Buchwald is a nurse practitioner and former Radford city councilor.

Democrats currently have a 21 to 18 Senate majority. Republicans are looking to hold on to that seat.

The reliably Republican 38th district stretches from the Virginia-Kentucky border east to Radford.

