Virginia’s new executive order calls for phase-out of single-use plastics

Because it isn’t biodegradable, most plastic ends up as litter on land and in water, harming fish and wildlife. Most types of plastic are not easily or economically recyclable. Less than 9% of plastics are recycled in the U.S., according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. That means 91% of plastic is disposed of in landfills or incinerators. Solid waste disposed of in these manners in Virginia has increased from two million tons per year in 2011 to 23 million tons a year today.