VDOT planned work on Route 20 will close road near Scottsville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will soon begin a project that will close a portion of Route 20 in Scottsville for nearly two weeks.
VDOT is set to close Rt. 20 to through traffic in the area between Irish Road and Baldwin Avenue. The closure is expected to go from March 29 to April 9.
“Driving a different way is always an inconvenience, but it’s an opportunity to see a different neighborhood and look around to different route. You can certainly still get to the shops and restaurants all over Scottsville and don’t be scared of the signs. Come on down and see us,” Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.
Signs will be in place to note a detour for traffic traveling along Route 20 in the area.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.