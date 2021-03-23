Still mild with mostly cloudy skies

Eye to the sky

By David Rogers | March 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 8:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure drifts east, a developing area of low pressure to our southeast will provide plenty of clouds today. Temperatures will be close to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our west will bring a few showers this evening into early Wednesday. Thursday will feature temperatures in the 70s, and that will take us into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers, Low: around 50

Wednesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70a...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Showers & isolated storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: low 40

Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

