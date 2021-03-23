Some Light Rain Tonight Into Wednesday AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light rain and drizzle developing tonight, as a storm off the coast moves northward and eastlery winds keep us damp. A wet start to Wednesday, but the rain will move out and some clearing is expected by the afternoon. Overall rain amounts either side of a quarter inch.
The late week will turn much warmer with highs well in the 70s. Thursday, ahead of the next cold front, temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. By Thursday evening a few showers or a storm is possible. A few showers or storm mainly during the morning Friday, but turning windy and still a warm day. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring some showers or a storm. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to start early next week.
Tonight: Cloudy, light rain, drizzle, some fog. Lows around 50.
Wednesday: AM rain. Some PM clearing. Highs low 60s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Late shower or storm possible. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Friday: AM shower or storm. Partly sunny, warm and windy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storm. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
