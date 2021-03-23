Some Light Rain Tonight Into Wednesday AM

The late week will turn much warmer with highs well in the 70s. Thursday, ahead of the next cold front, temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. By Thursday evening a few showers or a storm is possible. A few showers or storm mainly during the morning Friday, but turning windy and still a warm day. Behind the front, a nice Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The next cold front will arrive by Sunday to bring some showers or a storm. Behind this front, temperatures will cool to start early next week.