Showers on the horizon

Late week warm-up

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | March 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the remainder of the day. By tonight, a stray shower will be possible. You will need the umbrella Wednesday. Early showers will advance across the region for the first half of the day. Gradually temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s late this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: low 60s

Tonight: Stray shower & fog, Low: around 50

Wednesday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...LOw: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Showers & scattered storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Showers, High: zround 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

