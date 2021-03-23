Showers on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the remainder of the day. By tonight, a stray shower will be possible. You will need the umbrella Wednesday. Early showers will advance across the region for the first half of the day. Gradually temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s late this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: low 60s
Tonight: Stray shower & fog, Low: around 50
Wednesday: Early rain, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...LOw: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Showers & scattered storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Showers, High: zround 70...Low: low 40s
Monday: Showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
