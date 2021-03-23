Proposed solar project back in discussion at RSWA meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An Ivy Municipal Utilization Center (MUC) solar energy project was back in discussion at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority meeting on March 23.
The solar panel project was discussed in 2017 when a lease was signed with Community Power Group to put solar panels on 12 acres of capped land at the Ivy MUC.
Now after some delay with Dominion Energy, the project is back on track and construction of the solar project is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. It should be completed with the facility generating power by late summer to fall of 2022.
“It’s taking something that we basically just had to keep mowing and now you know we will get some income from it and also just helps in the greening of our infrastructure,” Phillip McKalips, the director of solid waste at RSWA, said.
McKalips says the two megawatts of solar cells would be enough to power about 1,300 homes.
