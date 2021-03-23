Online shopping and working from home leading to uptick in recycling at McIntire Recycling Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The McIntire Recycling Center says with everyone working from home the past year it has seen an uptick in the amount of recycling.
It’s boxes from home delivery services that have led to that increase. Also, good news, those greasy pizza boxes you’ve been told to throw out can now be put to good use.
“Someone would come in and save the 20 pizza boxes they just had for a Boy Scout troop or whatever and they’d come in and be really disappointed that they couldn’t recycle those. Now they can,” Rivanna Authorities Solid Waste Director Phillip McKalips said.
The development comes after a national study backed by Dominos noted that recycling centers can process the cardboard despite any residue.
“They found out that it’s not actually that bad of a problem and that they could manage it inside of their facilities, their paper mills,”McKalips said.
There are still a few recycling restrictions.
“Things like bottle caps, accidentally putting the wrong kind of plastic material in the wrong bin is called contamination,” McKalips said.
Due to the amount of contamination the facility sees, all plastic containers leaving McIntire recycling go to a sorting facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. All other products head to facilities and are repurposed. Paper and cardboard goes to a company called Sonoco near Richmond and the plastic films head to a company in Winchester.
“Called Trex and they make that really nice, splinter free, wooden decking material and they use plastic bags,” McKalips said.
Both the McIntire Recycling center and Ivy Convenience Center have seen an increase in recycling over the past year.
“They’re working for home and they need a good excuse to get out of the house, so maybe they’re coming for that reason.”
The facility is hosting a compost giveaway on Saturday, April 10 to help those looking to garden this spring.
