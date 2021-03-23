Housing development in the works for Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new neighborhood in the Wintergreen area is calling Nelson County home.
A total of around 180 condos, cottages, and homes are expected to be built in the Renaissance Ridge development. It will be located off of Route 151, near the Stoney Creek entrance to Wintergreen.
Phase one is currently underway and will have 60 residences.
The neighborhood plans to be home for many county workers, including retirees, teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders.
“In today’s world, live/work has a different meaning than it did over a year ago because of COVID. and it’s going to give opportunities for people to live/work because of the high-speed internet and the high tech of the homes,” project manager Stu Anderson said.
The developers of the property are aiming to make this an environmentally-friendly community.
