H3 Baseball receives funding for Burley bleacher restoration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big changes are coming to historic Burley Field in Albemarle County.
Burley High School was opened in 1951 and served as the only high school for Black students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It is now a middle school in Albemarle County.
In part of H3 Baseball’s efforts to restore the historic field, the Goodness Foundation has awarded a grant for over $6,000, supplies, and labor to restore the bleachers to look as they did in the 1950′s and ’60s.
Work has just begun and is expected to take about six weeks.
“If you walk down to Burley at this point in time it appears as if nobody has touched those bleachers since 1955 and so we decided to do everything we could to raise the money to restore those bleachers,” H3 Baseball President Jeff Burton said.
This is just part of many projects that will soon take place all aimed at remembering the history at Burley Field.
