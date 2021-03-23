Governor Northam grants $100k to support repurposing of old Red Carpet Inn for homeless

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Office is offering a grant to repurpose the old Albemarle County Red Carpet Inn. Now, $100,000 will help redevelop the space for the homeless.
This grant money is going straight to Virginia Supportive Housing (VSH) to help get the ball rolling on this long-term project to create over 100 affordable apartments for the chronically homeless.
They are calling the project Premiere Circle PSH. The property sits off Route 29 in between Rio Road and Hydraulic Road.
“The exciting thing about this project is that it will effectively end chronic homelessness in the Charlottesville region,” VSH Director of Real Estate Development Julie Anderson said.
With this new money from the governor’s office and partnerships with Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless, VSH is excited to provide a more permanent living situation for people struggling on the streets.
It will aim to serve those who have been homeless for over a year and have a disabling condition, making it harder to get out of the cycle of homelessness.
“Premiere Circle PSH will be permanent supportive housing so residents will sign leases, they can stay as long as they need to,” Anderson said. “Case management services are available on site to help people just address any issues that managed to contribute to becoming homeless in the first place.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.