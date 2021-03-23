Former Gordonsville VFW Post, baseball field eyed for craft brewery location

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Gordonsville could look very different if a proposed change is approved.
The now-closed post and its baseball field could become Patch Brewing Co., opened by the founders of Cville Hop On Tours Andre Xavier and Jon Craig. The new development would turn the existing bingo hall and field into a craft brewery, farm winery, and pick-your-own-fruit site.
Xavier and Craig are seeking approval for rezoning to allow the plan to move forward. The pair received the recommendation of Orange County’s Planning Commission.
A final vote is expected at the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 23.
Project plans and zoning requests can be found here.
