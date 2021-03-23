Dr. Rosa Atkins to join VDOE as assistant superintendent for talent acquisition and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After announcing her intention to retire as superintendent of Charlottesville City Schools effective May 31, we now know Dr. Rosa Atkins’ plan for the future.
In a statement released by Charlottesville City Schools, it was revealed that Atkins will join the Virginia Department of Education as the assistant superintendent for talent acquisition and development starting in July 2021.
Atkins will serve as the chief human resource officer for the Department of Education and a member of the superintendent of public instruction’s cabinet. The statement says that she will be responsible for “recruiting, retaining, and supporting a state education agency workforce that is diverse, innovative and fully equipped to advance the agency’s vision for a commonwealth that maximizes the potential of all learners.”
“Dr. Atkins has provided strong leadership in Charlottesville City Schools for more than 15 years while also lending her expertise to many state level policy discussions to promote student achievement, diversify the educator pipeline, and advance equity for all students,” Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James F. Lane noted in the statement. “She is nationally recognized as an innovative and effective leader, and we at the VDOE are excited to bring her energy and expertise on board to foster and cultivate a diverse and dynamic state education agency workforce.”
Atkins was the Virginia Association of School Superintendents’ 2011 Superintendent of the Year and was a national runner-up for the 2017 ASA Women in School Leadership Award.
“I am excited to join the great team that Dr. Lane has assembled at the VDOE. They are doing such good work.” stated Dr. Atkins. “As I shift into a new chapter of my life, I’m happy to join the team and contribute to the success of these initiatives.”
