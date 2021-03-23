Dr. Rosa Atkins to join VDOE as assistant superintendent for talent acquisition and development

“Dr. Atkins has provided strong leadership in Charlottesville City Schools for more than 15 years while also lending her expertise to many state level policy discussions to promote student achievement, diversify the educator pipeline, and advance equity for all students,” Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James F. Lane noted in the statement. “She is nationally recognized as an innovative and effective leader, and we at the VDOE are excited to bring her energy and expertise on board to foster and cultivate a diverse and dynamic state education agency workforce.”