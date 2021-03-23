BRHD opens new vaccination clinic inside closed JCPenney

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The old JCPenney in Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall is now the new COVID-19 vaccine center for the Blue Ridge Health District.
The new site replaces the tents BRHD had set up in the parking lot of the former Kmart.
“Last time I was here, I was probably buying plain pocket jeans with my mom, but coming in here today to get this is a little surreal,” vaccine recipient John Howard said. “It was nice and very well organized.”
A100,000 square foot building that used to house a department store has been transformed into a vaccination site.
“I waited about 15 minutes and then I got my shot. I had to wait another 15 minutes and here I am,” Howard said. “I’ve never thought of shots as being something that I wanted to get. The only needles I like are tattoo needles, but this is a welcome change.”
This location will allow BRHD to vaccinate close to 900 people a day. The site opened Tuesday, March 23, and is by appointment-only.
“We’re operating out of this location because it gives us a better infrastructure. Obviously, while the tent and modular structure was great for its time, we really want to expand to make sure we can increase volume, but also provide our staff and community with more comfortable place to come and get their vaccine,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
McKay says this location offers a comfortable environment for all.
“When people show up sort of the same thing we’ve been doing at our locations. We will screen them and ask them questions related to COVID and make sure they’re healthy. They’ll come inside the space, register, wait in line for a little bit, and then get vaccinated and be on their way,” McKay said.
For people like Howard, this first shot feels like the ending of a challenging chapter.
“I work on the front line with a lot of people,” Howard said. “I as well as everybody else is ready for some semblance of normalcy around here.”
Starting next week, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday. McKay says once more vaccines become available, the health district will provide more days and longer hours of operation.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.